Derrick Rose Now Wants to Return to Cavaliers

Derrick Rose returns to Cavs, resumes rehab on ankle

After a self-imposed exile, Derrick Rose flew to Cleveland on Monday morning and will resume rehabilitation on his sprained ankle, clearing the way for his eventual return to the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ active roster.

Rose, 29, left the team the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and had been deliberating whether he wanted to work toward returning from a sprained ankle to rejoin the Cavaliers this season or even continue his NBA career, league sources have told ESPN.

He flew to Cleveland from Chicago, where he had been in recent days since leaving the Cavaliers, according to league sources. Rose has been communicating with only a scant few people, but his agent, B.J. Armstrong of Wasserman Media Group, and Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman have had a steady and cordial dialogue leading to Rose’s return on Monday morning, league sources said.

