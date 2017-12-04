Fasho Celebrity News
DJ KHALED: Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Posted 1 hour ago
The stars have a way of aligning whenever DJ Khaled is involved — and the superstar DJ’s recent birthday bash was no exception.

There were plenty of VIPs on the guest list at the Beverly Hills estate where Khaled celebrated his 42nd birthday. Celebs in attendance included Snoop DoggChris BrownMary J. BligeJimmy Iovine, Usher, Jermaine Dupri, PharrellUsherTeyana TaylorFergieChristina Aguleira and Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd.

And when it came time to bring out the cake and sing “Happy Birthday,” none other than Kelly Rowland did the honors. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Khaled’s birthday was actually November 26th — but the same week still counts.
  • It kind of feels like Asahd‘s birthday was a bigger deal.
  • “Another one!”
