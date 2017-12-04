Fasho Celebrity News
LL COOL J: Receiving Kennedy Center Honors

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
LL Cool J adds another award to his trophy case on Sunday night with a Kennedy Center Honor, becoming the first rapper to do so.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, “I believe that we are built to do anything we put our minds and proper actions to…You have all the tools inside you that are required for you to fulfill your GOD given purpose. This one is for those who came before me and those who followed me. We were sent to this planet to love and inspire one another. Manifest our dreams and make them a reality. I hope you’re inspired by me because I’m absolutely inspired by you. Mic check 1-2-1-2 Let’s ride!!”

Although the induction is taking place on Sunday night, the 40th annual Kennedy Center Honors won’t air until December 26th, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Other 2017 honorees include Gloria EstefanLionel Richie and Norman Lear.
  • LL Cool J’s other honors include two Grammy Awards, nine nominations and a nomination for the 2018 Rock Hall of Fame inductees.
  • Congrats Uncle L!
