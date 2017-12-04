Fasho Celebrity News
POST MALONE: Beerbongs & Bentleys Delayed

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Post Malone fans will have to wait a little longer for Beerbongs & Bentleys.

In mid-November, the 22-year-old “Rockstar” rapper suggested his sophomore album would finally arrive this week last week. On the H3 podcast, Posty told fans that the project, once expected to drop in June, would be out in December. Specifically, he promised “December 1st at midnight.”

That date has since come and gone, with no new music from Mr. Malone. He apologized for the delay on social media, claiming that he was still working his butt off to “make the best [effing] album ever.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Malone has received a lot of heat in recent weeks, primarily for his controversial comments on hip-hop.
  • Maybe he should just stop giving updates until he’s ready to drop the music.
  • If it doesn’t drop this Friday, it might not come out for a couple weeks. December 15th has so many big albums dropping that it’s hard to imagine another artist picking that day.
  • More like “Postponed Malone.”
Photos