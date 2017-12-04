People Freak Out After Young Thug Photographs Himself With A “Lean IV”

VIA |

The internet went wild after Young Thug posted a photo of himself hooked up to what he alluded was a “Lean IV.” Several Twitter users captured Thugger’s post on Friday (December 1), which included the words, “Fuck a double cup I wanna feel it faster” plastered across it.

The liquid running through the IV was a purple tint, leading many people to jump to the conclusion that, yes, Thugger was really putting his life in jeopardy.

