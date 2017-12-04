Big Sean & Metro Boomin Linking Up For “Double Or Nothing” LP

VIA |

Big Sean and sought-after producer Metro Boomin have apparently been holed up in a Venice, California studio putting the finishing touches on their newly announced forthcoming album, Double Or Nothing.

The new collaboration follows the success of Sean’s I Decided. single “Bounce Back,” which was co-produced by Metro and which peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In an interview with Billboard, Sean talked about the duo’s shared worked ethic.

“That’s one of the things me and Metro are like-minded on,” he said. “Maybe it has something to do with us being from the Midwest. We have that goal of wanting to succeed not just for ourselves, but for everybody who’s listening.”

