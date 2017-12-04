Tyrese Now Claims That A Sequel To “Four Brothers” Is On The Way…But Is That True?

Tyrese Now Claims That A Sequel To “Four Brothers” Is On The Way…But Is That True?

Posted 2 hours ago
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Tyrese Claims ‘Four Brothers’ Sequel Is On The Way

Tyrese has already admitted to making up a bunch of lies about being broke and his wife being pregnant for sympathy during his trial due to a bad reaction to psych medication…and now folks are suspicious of his latest grand claim.

Tyrese now says that he has a new big film gig coming up. Supposedly. He claims his 2005 film “Four Brothers” is getting a sequel, 13 or so years later:

Just to prove his point, he also posted a (now deleted) screenshot to a Hollywood Reporter article, headlined “Paramount Eyeing ‘Four Brothers’ Sequel.” The only issue…that story was dated January 13, 2010.

