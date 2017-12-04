The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Matt Lauer, Russell Simmons, Jay-Z & Kanye West & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Headkrack and Da Brat were at it again in this fire Flow & Go! They rapped about a little bit of everything, from Jay-Z & Kanye West‘s friendship, to Beyonce & Kim Kardashian, Matt Lauer, Russell Simmons and more. Then, Rickey Smiley closed it out! Click on the audio player to hear more in this incredible exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Continue reading Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Matt Lauer, Russell Simmons, Jay-Z & Kanye West & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Photos