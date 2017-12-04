New Music By Xscape Just Dropped Without Kandi Burruss [Listen Here]

It’s the day that Middle Schoolers have been waiting for, Tocha, Tamika, Tiny and Kandi (woops not Kandi), Xscape have dropped new music today. Unfortunately with just three of the original members. However that bit of news shouldn’t be a surprise because Kandi hadn’t given the impression in any interviews or TV show’s that she was going to record new music with the group.

The two tracks titled “Dream Killa” and “Wifed Up” were released via Spotify.

Taken a listen below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

