JEEZY: New Album Coming Soon

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Jeezy is looking to put some pressure on the game with his latest album.

The Atlanta rapper revealed that his upcoming project will be called Pressure. The LP is slated to drop on December 15th via Def Jam.

While the new album announcement is seemingly out of the blue, Jeezy’s actually been teasing it for a few weeks now. He’s been using the hashtag #TrustYaProcess to promote the new record, telling fans to “trust in oneself to overcome life’s most difficult challenges.” The announcement of new music came with a cinematic trailer, showing Jeezy pulling up in a white Ferrari before stepping onto a snow-covered road.

You can pre-order Pressure through Jeezy’s official online store and cop official #TrustYaProcess gear from the same place.

FASHO THOUGHTS:

  • Are you glad he didn’t go back to the well and try to do Trap or Die 4?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

