RIHANNA: Chasing Pavements

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Rihanna just picked up some serious street cred — from officials in her hometown, where an actual street has been named in her honor.

The folks in Saint Michael, Barbados love to play up their connection to the superstar. They chose to celebrate the nation’s Independence Day by changing the name of the street where RiRi grew up from Westbury New Road to Rihanna Drive. RiRi braved heavy rain for the two-hour ceremony, which was led by Barbados’s Prime Minister, Freundel Stuart.

For the country’s Independence Day last year, Rihanna accompanied Britain’s Prince Harry to a ceremony honoring their work on behalf of HIV and AIDS charities

FASHO THOUGHTS:

  • She’s popular enough at home that she could go into politics herself at some point.
  • A whole street is even more impressive than a star on some old walk of fame.
  • Maybe they could double down by naming a cross street after “Shut Up and Drive.”
Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

