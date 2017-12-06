Asap Ferg Ft. Asap Rocky – “The Mattress” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Asap Mob’s Asap Ferg has made a strong push through 2017. And as you can see he is “Still Striving” and providing videos for multiple tracks off the album. As i listened to the solid body of work, Mattress was a song that had an extra flare to it. Watching the video brings me back to vintage harlem days, jumping and flipping on mattresses with signature graffiti on the walls. I love the fact that Ferg is putting out both music and visuals that reflect his memories. It sends a sign that he has never forgotten where he came from and how far he has come and “Still Striving”. Peep the video below.
Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]
