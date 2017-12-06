Asap Ferg Ft. Asap Rocky – “The Mattress” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Asap Mob’s Asap Ferg has made a strong push through 2017. And as you can see he is “Still Striving” and providing videos for multiple tracks off the album. As i listened to the solid body of work, Mattress was a song that had an extra flare to it. Watching the video brings me back to vintage harlem days, jumping and flipping on mattresses with signature graffiti on the walls. I love the fact that Ferg is putting out both music and visuals that reflect his memories. It sends a sign that he has never forgotten where he came from and how far he has come and “Still Striving”. Peep the video below.

Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] 1. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 1 of 36 2. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 2 of 36 3. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 3 of 36 4. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 4 of 36 5. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 5 of 36 6. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 6 of 36 7. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 7 of 36 8. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 8 of 36 9. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 9 of 36 10. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 10 of 36 11. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 11 of 36 12. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 12 of 36 13. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 13 of 36 14. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 14 of 36 15. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 15 of 36 16. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 16 of 36 17. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 17 of 36 18. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 18 of 36 19. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 19 of 36 20. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 20 of 36 21. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 21 of 36 22. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 22 of 36 23. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 23 of 36 24. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 24 of 36 25. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 25 of 36 26. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 26 of 36 27. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 27 of 36 28. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 28 of 36 29. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 29 of 36 30. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 30 of 36 31. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 31 of 36 32. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 32 of 36 33. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 33 of 36 34. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 34 of 36 35. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 35 of 36 36. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source:Bobby Pen / Radio One Digital 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat: KingSharifSnaps