Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Asap Ferg Ft. Asap Rocky – “The Mattress” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 16 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Asap Mob’s Asap Ferg has made a strong push through 2017. And as you can see he is “Still Striving” and providing videos for multiple tracks off the album. As i listened to the solid body of work, Mattress was a song that had an extra flare to it. Watching the video brings me back to vintage harlem days, jumping and flipping on mattresses with signature graffiti on the walls. I love the fact that Ferg is putting out both music and visuals that reflect his memories. It sends a sign that he has never forgotten where he came from and how far he has come and “Still Striving”. Peep the video below.

 

 

Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]

Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]

36 photos Launch gallery

Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]

Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]

 

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat: KingSharifSnaps

101.1 The Wiz , asap ferg , Asap Mob , ASAP Rocky , Cozy tapes 2 , HIP-HOP , King Sharif , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Life , The Mattress

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Holiday Cash By Taking Our…
 10 hours ago
12.05.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 13 hours ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 week ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 2 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 2 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 3 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos