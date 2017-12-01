Is Big Sean Making Room For A Family?

Who knows what him and Jhene Aiko have planned for the future. But if a family is in the future, they will definitely have the space for a little starting line up.

“Big Sean just got himself a rockstar pad. The Detroit rapper has purchased a Beverly Hills mansion from Slash of Guns N’ Roses fame.

TMZ reports that the famed guitarist put his 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 11,000-square-foot palace on the market for $11 million back in 2014, when his ex filed for divorce. He dropped it to $9.5 million last year before selling to Sean Don for a reported $8.7 million price tag.” – Rap-Up

I mean I guess it’s a deal? Still can’t afford half of that lol

