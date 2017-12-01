MetroPCS Presents Sounds Of Chicago, Powered By Pandora Featuring Big Sean

MetroPCS Presents Sounds Of Chicago, Powered By Pandora Featuring Big Sean

Photo by MetroPCS Presents Sounds Of Chicago, Powered By Pandora Featuring Big Sean

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Is Big Sean Making Room For A Family?

Written By: ashmac

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
MetroPCS Presents Sounds Of Chicago, Powered By Pandora Featuring Big Sean

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

Who knows what him and Jhene Aiko have planned for the future. But if a family is in the future, they will definitely have the space for a little starting line up.

“Big Sean just got himself a rockstar pad. The Detroit rapper has purchased a Beverly Hills mansion from Slash of Guns N’ Roses fame.

TMZ reports that the famed guitarist put his 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 11,000-square-foot palace on the market for $11 million back in 2014, when his ex filed for divorce. He dropped it to $9.5 million last year before selling to Sean Don for a reported $8.7 million price tag.” – Rap-Up

I mean I guess it’s a deal? Still can’t afford half of that lol

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 days ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 7 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 week ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 1 week ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos