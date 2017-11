You may remember this beauty from ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ matter of fact I need to make sure to DVR tonight’s episode. Congratulations are in order for the actress because she is the new face of L’Oreal Paris!

All this L’Oréal #TrueMatchLumi has me feeling like…😍😍😍 @lorealmakeup A post shared by Aja King (@ajanaomi_king) on Nov 30, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

The actress will be rolling out for L’Oreal’s newest True Match Lumi Glow. I’m all here for this especially if they have ALL shades like RiRi’s line.

