Are You A Big Krit Fan?

Big K.I.R.T will be hitting the road.
“To support his 22-track double album, 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time, the Mississippi MC has announced “Heavy Is the Crown,” a headlining national tour set to kick off Mar. 16 in St. Louis.
The trek will find Young Krizzle criss crossing the continent through cities including Louisville, Cleveland, Boston, Silver Spring, and more. He will be joined by Ty Dolla $ign on four of these dates, including Mar. 22, 24, 25, and 27. Then the jaunt will continue through Apr. 28 in Chicago.” – HNHH
“Heavy Is The Crown” Tour #HITC 👑 – Tickets go on sale this Friday / Bigkrit.com 3/16/18 – St. Louis, MO – Ready Room 3/17/18 – Louisville, KY – Mercury 3/18/18 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues 3/20/18 – Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs 3/22/18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore 3/23/18 – New York, NY – Gramercy 3/24/18 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva 3/25/18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz 3/27/18 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel 3/29/18 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom 3/30/18 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground 4/03/18 – Knoxville, TN – The International 4/04/18 – Memphis, TN – New Daisy Theatre 4/05/18 – Jackson, MS – Hal & Mal’s 4/07/18 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle 4/08/18 – Birmingham, AL – Zydeco 4/11/18 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues 4/12/18 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live 4/13/18 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory 4/14/18 – Austin, TX – Emos East 4/15/18 – San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall 4/19/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex 4/20/18 – San Diego, CA – Music Box 4/21/18 – San Francisco, CA – Slims 4/22/18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades 4/25/18 – Denver, CO – Cervantes 4/26/18 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown 4/27/18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze 4/28/18 – Chicago, IL – Metro