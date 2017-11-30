Are You A Big Krit Fan?

Big K.I.R.T will be hitting the road.

“To support his 22-track double album, 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time, the Mississippi MC has announced “Heavy Is the Crown,” a headlining national tour set to kick off Mar. 16 in St. Louis.

The trek will find Young Krizzle criss crossing the continent through cities including Louisville, Cleveland, Boston, Silver Spring, and more. He will be joined by Ty Dolla $ign on four of these dates, including Mar. 22, 24, 25, and 27. Then the jaunt will continue through Apr. 28 in Chicago.” – HNHH

