ICE BUCKET CHALLENGE: Man Who Inspired Viral Challenge Has Died

The man who was an inspiration behind the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge a few years ago and worked to raise awareness about the disease has died.

Anthony Senerchia Jr. died last weekend at the age of 46 after a 14-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Senerchia did not start the Ice Bucket Challenge, but he saw it as an opportunity to use it as a way to raise awareness to the disease and it quickly went viral. His wife Jeannette said, “It’s a difficult disease and tough when you’re losing. Your body is failing you. But he was a fighter… He was our light. He made our life better.” (Time)

FASHO THOUGHTS:

  • The campaign is believed to have helped raise more than $220 million.
  • It was all the rage in the summer of 2014.
  • Sometimes a silly trend can do some good.
