JAY-Z: Speaks On Kanye, Beyonce

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Jay-Z opened up about his relationship with Kanye West and the rumored joint album with Beyonce in a New York Times Magazine interview.

Hov confirmed that he and Beyoncé have worked on a collaborative project, explaining that their studio time functioned “almost like a therapy session… The music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on… We still have a lot of that music. And this is what it became.”

And as for his longtime frenemy Yeezy, Jay says, “I talked to Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother… I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us…. Hopefully when we’re 89 we look at this six months or whatever time and we laugh at that… There’s gonna be complications in the relationship that we have to get through. And the only way to get through that is we sit down and have a dialogue and say, ‘These are the things that I’m uncomfortable with. These are the things that are unacceptable to me. This is what I feel.’ I’m sure he feels that I’ve done things to him as well.”

FASHO THOUGHTS:

  • Will that joint project ever see the light of day?
  • Kanye considers Jay his “Big Brother” — and siblings fight. But they’re still family through it all.
  • Bey threw a 48th birthday party for Jay in Brooklyn on Monday night.
  • Nothing has happened between Jay and Kanye that can’t be patched up.
  • What doesn’t kill their relationship makes it stronger.
  • It’s interesting that he thinks of the music as a therapy. Most people wouldn’t feel comfortable sharing details so private.

