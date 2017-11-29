Tyrese Lied About… Everything

Wow. For everyone that had sympathy for this man… I told you not to!

Terese comes clean and says he lied about everything.. It makes me wonder if he’s lying about this too. But check this out.

He lied about:

Will and Jada giving him money… that never happened He hasn’t had any problems with money, despite saying he’s broke His wife is NOT and never has been pregnant…

The list just goes on and on.

Can we finally STOP giving this man attention… clearly that’s all he wanted to begin with.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: