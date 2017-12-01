Yo Gotti -“Juice” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Yo Gotti has been busy all this year racking it up. The CMG Front runner has proven that he can produce hits. Yo Gotti is no stranger to hardwork and the things that follow. Gotti has been connecting the dots for a while which has earned him the right to say he got the “Juice” especially in Memphis. Watch Gotti showcase the meaning of “Juice” through his simple lifestyle orientated visual.

Yo Gotti Performs At #979Carshow

