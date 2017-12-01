Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Yo Gotti -“Juice” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Yo Gotti has been busy all this year racking it up. The CMG Front runner has proven that he can produce hits. Yo Gotti is no stranger to hardwork and the things that follow. Gotti has been connecting the dots for a while which has earned him the right to say he got the “Juice” especially in Memphis. Watch Gotti showcase the meaning of “Juice” through his simple lifestyle orientated visual.

 

 

Yo Gotti Performs At #979Carshow

15 photos Launch gallery

Yo Gotti Performs At #979Carshow

Continue reading Yo Gotti -“Juice” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Yo Gotti Performs At #979Carshow

 

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps

101.1 The Wiz , CMG , I Am Still , juice , King Sharif , King Sharif Got The Deets , King Sharif The Night King , roc nation , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Life , yo gotti

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 days ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 7 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 week ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 1 week ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos