Rev. Al Sharpton To Visit Meek Mill In Prison

Via | HipHopDXCHESTER, PA – Rev. Al Sharpton has announced he’s stepping up to help get Meek Mill released from prison.

The renowned civil rights activist and television personality has revealed his first port of call will be a visit to Meek on Monday (November 27) alongside the rapper’s attorney Joe Tacopina. Meek is currently housed at the State Correctional Institution in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Sharpton recently told TMZ he hopes to get Genece Brinkley – the Philadelphia-based judge who sentenced Meek earlier this month – removed from the case. There have been a number of damning claims about Brinkley put forward by Meek’s legal team, including the accusation she demanded Meek to drop his deal with Roc Nation in favor of her friend.

Finish this story [here]

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: