Al Sharpton Thinks He Can Get Meek Mill Out Of Jail

Al Sharpton has decided to get involved in Meek Mill’s case and is trying to get him released.

According to TMZ:

Al tells TMZ his Monday visit with Meek — and Meek’s attorney Joe Tacopina — will be just the beginning of his work on the case. Al’s hoping to get Judge Genece Brinkley replaced, and pressure Pennsylvania authorities on what he thinks is too stiff a punishment for Meek.

Al says he helped negotiate with the warden at NY’s Clinton Correctional Facility in the 90s …. to get Tupac released from solitary confinement. He believes that experience will be key to helping Meek in PA.

