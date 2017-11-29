Al Sharpton Thinks He Can Get Meek Mill Out Of Jail

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Al Sharpton Thinks He Can Get Meek Mill Out Of Jail

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Relatives Of Police Killing Victims Join Rally Calling For Justice For Eric Garner

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty


Al Sharpton has decided to get involved in Meek Mill’s case and is trying to get him released.

According to TMZ:

Al tells TMZ his Monday visit with Meek — and Meek’s attorney Joe Tacopina — will be just the beginning of his work on the case. Al’s hoping to get Judge Genece Brinkley replaced, and pressure Pennsylvania authorities on what he thinks is too stiff a punishment for Meek. 

Al says he helped negotiate with the warden at NY’s Clinton Correctional Facility in the 90s …. to get  Tupac released from solitary confinement. He believes that experience will be key to helping Meek in PA.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 1 day ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 5 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 6 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 7 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos