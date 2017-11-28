The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Everyone Is Going Crazy Over Jaden Smith’s New Album [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment

During Hip-Hop Spot a lot was discussed. Cardi B recently talked about her yelling at her security and explained to fans what really happened. She mentioned that they were trying to help her with her skirt and she got scared they were going to make her fall. In the video she said she loves her team and didn’t mean to yell.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Headkrack was excited to talk about Jaden Smith and his new album. He has such great lyrics and more people are excited for his return to hip-hop. Da Brat chimed in and started talking about how Willow Smith also has a serious following with her singing.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Mase Won The Battle Against Cam’Ron [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Colin Kaepernick Remains An Inspiration Off The Field [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Didn’t Justice League Gross More Money Opening Weekend? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 5 hours ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 6 hours ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 5 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 6 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos