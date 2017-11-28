Why Everyone Is Going Crazy Over Jaden Smith’s New Album [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

During Hip-Hop Spot a lot was discussed. Cardi B recently talked about her yelling at her security and explained to fans what really happened. She mentioned that they were trying to help her with her skirt and she got scared they were going to make her fall. In the video she said she loves her team and didn’t mean to yell.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Headkrack was excited to talk about Jaden Smith and his new album. He has such great lyrics and more people are excited for his return to hip-hop. Da Brat chimed in and started talking about how Willow Smith also has a serious following with her singing.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Mase Won The Battle Against Cam’Ron [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Colin Kaepernick Remains An Inspiration Off The Field [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Didn’t Justice League Gross More Money Opening Weekend? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: