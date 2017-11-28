Fasho Celebrity News
JERSEY SHORE: Returning To MTV In 2018

Viewers who forced themselves to make it through last night’s premiere of MTV’s Floribama Shore got a welcomed surprise when the network announced that its original series, Jersey Shore, will return next year.

MTV teased Jersey Shore Family Vacation which will star all of the original cast members, except for Sammi Giancola. The others; Deena Nicole CortesePaul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” FarleyVinny GuadagninoRonnie Ortiz-MagroNicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino are all in — and for some of them, so are their kids. The show will provide a look into how much (or how little) they’ve all changed since their days as reality show megastars.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • MTV teased the announcement before Floribama Shore so that people would tune in.
  • Hopefully they’ve all grown up, but the show will be better if they haven’t.
  • Some of them are parents now, which is still so hard to believe.
Photos