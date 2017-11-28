GRAMMYS: Nominations Are In

2 reads Leave a comment
The 2018 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday morning live on CBS and via Grammy.com . Check out the list of hip-hop and R&B specific nominations below.
BEST NEW ARTIST:
- Alessia Cara
- Khalid
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Julia Michaels
- SZA
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE:
- “Get You” by Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
- “Distraction” by Kehlani
- “High” by Ledisi
- “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars
- “The Weekend” by SZA
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE:
- “Laugh and Move On” by The Baylor Project
- “Redbone” by Childish Gambino
- “What I’m Feelin'” by Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones
- “All The Way” by Ledisi
- “Still” by Mali Music
BEST R&B SONG (Songwriter’s Award)
- “First Began” by PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
- “Location” by Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
- “Redbone” by Donald Glover & Ludwig Gorannson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
- “Supermodel” by Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Junior, Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
- “That’s What I Like” by Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
- Free 6LACK by 6lack
- Awaken, My Love! by Childish Gambino
- American Teen by Khalid
- Ctrl by SZA
- Starboy by The Weeknd
BEST R&B ALBUM
- Freudian by Daniel Caesar
- Let Love Rule by Ledisi
- 24K Magic by Bruno Mars
- Gumbo by PJ Morton
- Feel the Real by Musiq Soulchild
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
- “Bounce Back” by Big Sean
- “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi
- “4:44” by Jay-Z
- “Humble by Kendrick Lamar
- “Bad and Boujee” by Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
- “PRBLMS” by 6LACK
- “Crew” by Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
- “Family Feud” by Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
- “LOYALTY.” by Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
- “Love Galore” by SZA featuring Travis Scott
BEST RAP SONG (Songwriter’s Award)
- “Bodak Yellow” by Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
- “Chase Me”by Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger MouseFeaturing Run the Jewels & Big Boi)
- “HUMBLE.” by K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- “Sassy” by M. Evans & E. Gabouer, songwriters (Rapsody)
- “The Story Of O.J.” by Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
BEST RAP ALBUM
- 4:44 by JAY-Z
- Damn by Kendrick Lamar
- Culture by Migos
- Laila’s Wisdom by Rapsody
- Flower Boy by Tyler the Creator
