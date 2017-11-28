Fasho Celebrity News
GRAMMYS: Nominations Are In

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
The 2018 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday morning live on CBS and via Grammy.com . Check out the list of hip-hop and R&B specific nominations below.

 

BEST NEW ARTIST:

  • Alessia Cara
  • Khalid
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Julia Michaels
  • SZA

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE:

  • “Get You” by Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
  • “Distraction” by Kehlani
  • “High” by Ledisi
  • “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars
  • “The Weekend” by SZA

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE:

  • “Laugh and Move On” by The Baylor Project
  • “Redbone” by Childish Gambino
  • “What I’m Feelin'” by Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones
  • “All The Way” by Ledisi
  • “Still” by Mali Music

BEST R&B SONG (Songwriter’s Award)

  • “First Began” by PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
  • “Location” by Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji IgeSamuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenneyKhalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
  • “Redbone” by Donald Glover Ludwig Gorannson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
  • “Supermodel” by Tyran DonaldsonTerrence HendersonGreg Landfair JuniorSolana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
  • “That’s What I Like” by Christopher Brody Brown, James FauntleroyPhilip LawrenceBruno MarsRay Charles McCullough II, Jeremy ReevesRay Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

  •  Free 6LACK by 6lack
  • Awaken, My Love! by Childish Gambino
  • American Teen by Khalid
  • Ctrl by SZA
  • Starboy by The Weeknd

BEST R&B ALBUM

  • Freudian by Daniel Caesar
  • Let Love Rule by Ledisi
  • 24K Magic by Bruno Mars
  • Gumbo by PJ Morton
  • Feel the Real by Musiq Soulchild

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

  • “Bounce Back” by Big Sean
  • “Bodak Yellow” by  Cardi
  • “4:44” by Jay-Z
  • “Humble by Kendrick Lamar
  • “Bad and Boujee” by Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

  • “PRBLMS” by 6LACK
  • “Crew” by Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
  • “Family Feud” by Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
  • “LOYALTY.” by Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
  • “Love Galore” by SZA featuring Travis Scott

BEST RAP SONG (Songwriter’s Award)

  • “Bodak Yellow” by Dieuson Octave, Klenord RaphaelShaftizmJordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
  • “Chase Me”by Judah BauerBrian BurtonHector DelgadoJaime MelineAntwan PattonMichael RenderRussell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger MouseFeaturing Run the Jewels & Big Boi)
  • “HUMBLE.” by K. DuckworthAsheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
  • “Sassy” by M. Evans & E. Gabouer, songwriters (Rapsody)
  • “The Story Of O.J.” by Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

BEST RAP ALBUM

  • 4:44 by JAY-Z
  • Damn by Kendrick Lamar
  • Culture by Migos
  • Laila’s Wisdom by Rapsody
  • Flower Boy by Tyler the Creator
The Top 8 Hairstyles At The 2017 Grammy Awards

The Top 8 Hairstyles At The 2017 Grammy Awards

The Top 8 Hairstyles At The 2017 Grammy Awards

Whether it was Beyoncé giving us 26 inches of Hawaiian silky or singer Kriss Mincey with the perfect short cut, we have the top 8 hairstyles from the 59th Annual Grammy Awards that are going to have you making a hair appointment pronto. Don’t miss our favorite hairstyles, below!

