Continue reading GRAMMYS: Nominations Are In

The Top 8 Hairstyles At The 2017 Grammy Awards

Whether it was Beyoncé giving us 26 inches of Hawaiian silky or singer Kriss Mincey with the perfect short cut, we have the top 8 hairstyles from the 59th Annual Grammy Awards that are going to have you making a hair appointment pronto. Don’t miss our favorite hairstyles, below!