Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “Pocahontas” is Not a Racial Slur

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “Pocahontas” is Not a Racial Slur

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-WHITE HOUSE

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Donald Trump managed to outdo himself on Monday by making a crass “Pocahontas” joke about Elizabeth Warren in the middle of honoring World War II Native American code talkers. During an MSNBC appearance shortly after, Warren expressed disgust with Trump’s remark, calling it “deeply unfortunate” that the President of the United States couldn’t make it through a ceremony honoring war heroes without throwing out a racial slur.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was also fortunate enough to hold the daily White House press briefing right after the ceremony, but naturally she defended the president and attempted to downplay the unfortunate incident. When asked why Trump felt the need to make an offensive slur while honoring war heroes, Huckabee Sanders incorrectly shot back, “I think what most people find offensive is Senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career.” She also referred to Warren’s response as “ridiculous.”

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Nicholas Kamm and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of CNN and YouTube

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 5 days ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 6 days ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 7 days ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 week ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 1 week ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos