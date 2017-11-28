Rihanna Catches Her Own Shady Uncle Selling Bootleg Fenty Puma

Leroy Fitzgerald Brathwaite, Rihanna’s uncle, was arrested after the Rihanna asked authorities to track down a scammer selling fake Fenty Puma merchandise she spotted at home in Barbados.

According to Nation News, Rihanna told one of her Puma reps, who then reportedly flew to the island and made a report with police, who launched a full investigation into the seller responsible.

Rih’s uncle has now been charged with Fair Trading Commission’s (FTC) Consumer Protection Act.