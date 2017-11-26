A$AP Ferg – Plain Jane (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

3 reads Leave a comment
Asap Ferg restores the vintage Harlem vibes in his latest visual for his hit single Plain Jane. Not only has the Trap Lord shined the light on young biker crews but he has highlighted those impeccable moments when it was cool to wear a silky wave cap outside to match your fit. While Asap Ferg is providing a stand alone sound for his fans to appreciate he is also creating trends and connecting with the youth on a different level. Watch the Plain Jane video below as Ferg takes you on a tour of some Harlem with his biker family and Asap Mob right behind him.
