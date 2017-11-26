Jacquees ft. Dej Loaf – “At The Club” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Cash Money’s Jacquees has tapped Dej Loaf earlier in the year for collaborative “F**k A Friend Zone” mixtape. This mixtape has been the soundtrack for the fall thus far as we walk into cuffing season. While Jacquees & Dej Loaf display their step by step routine as they prepare for a night “At The Club”. Watch the Jacquees and Dej vibe in the VIP section below.

