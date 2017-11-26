Music & Entertainment
Dave East Ft. Wiz Khalifa – “Phone Jumpin” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 4 hours ago
The Phone is jumping with Dave East And Wiz Khalifa on it. Dave East has been making waves everywhere with his latest project  “Paranoia: A True Story” grabbing the ears of hip-hop music lovers nationwide. The track “Phone Jumpin” is actually one of my favorite songs on the project and to have a video that matches up perfectly with the songs is an impeccable factor. The production on this song is dope especially with the sample created from a vintage Busta Rhymes song. As i watch the video i get the same vibes that i would watching a animated Busta Rhymes video, an extreme turn up vibe. Watch the creative and trippy visual below.

 

 

