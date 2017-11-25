News
Trump Says He Was Almost TIME's "Person Of The Year", But TIME Says That's Fake News

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 15 hours ago
Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Alert: it’s time to refuel Donald Trump‘s ego again.

While spending time in Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump tweeted that he turned down a potential offer to be  TIME Magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot,” he tweeted. “I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

TIME quickly issued a swift “Nah, that ain’t it” with a tweet flat out denying the President’s claims.

“The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year. TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6,” read a tweet sent by TIME’s account.

Trump has a long-standing obsession with being on the cover of TIME and other well-known publications. According to CNN, TIME asked for the fake TIME mock ups with Donald Trump on the cover be removed after it was discovered that at least five of Trump’s golf clubs featured these

fakes. In a 2015 tweet, he predicted TIME would never name him person of the year.

Welp, another bizarre day in Trump’s America.

SOURCE: CNN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Photos