Stream Jadakiss and Fabolous' "Friday On Elm Street" Here

Posted 2 hours ago
Jadakiss and Fabolous have finally delivered their Friday On Elm Street joint project, 23 days after Halloween (or 341 days before next Halloween, if you want to look at it that way).

The project, which originally started as Freddy vs. Jason, features the two New York rap vets, along with some help from French Montana, Styles P, Teyana Taylor and Swizz Beatz.

Yo Gotti and Jeezy add some additional star power to the remix of the already-released single, “Stand Up,” which also features Future.

Check out the stream here and the cover art, tracklist and more details below.


