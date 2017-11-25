The Internet’s Not Impressed with Jimmy Fallon’s Prince Cover on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Photo by

The Internet's Not Impressed with Jimmy Fallon's Prince Cover on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Posted 5 hours ago
2014 NBC Upfront Presentation

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Jimmy Fallon has run afoul of Prince fans after performing a cover of “Let’s Go Crazy” at Thursday’s “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” with devotees of the late icon accusing the late night host of purple blasphemy.

Fallon and his “Tonight Show” band, The Roots – themselves die-hard Prince fans – dressed up in purple scarves to perform the track atop a float from electric guitar brand Gibson.

Watch below:

The performance wasn’t even over yet before offended Prince fans and native Minnesotans took to Twitter with their thoughts:

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Jim Spellman and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of NBC, YouTube, and EURweb

Gif and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

