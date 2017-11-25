The Internet’s Not Impressed with Jimmy Fallon’s Prince Cover on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Jimmy Fallon has run afoul of Prince fans after performing a cover of “Let’s Go Crazy” at Thursday’s “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” with devotees of the late icon accusing the late night host of purple blasphemy.

Fallon and his “Tonight Show” band, The Roots – themselves die-hard Prince fans – dressed up in purple scarves to perform the track atop a float from electric guitar brand Gibson.

The performance wasn’t even over yet before offended Prince fans and native Minnesotans took to Twitter with their thoughts:

Jimmy Fallon and the Roots are lip- and guitar-syncing Prince on a Gibson float in the #MacysParade.

There is so much wrong with that sentence. — Rose Knows (@roseknows) November 23, 2017

Me after watching Jimmy Fallon do Let’s Go Crazy. No shade to Jimmy but stick to what you’re good at. #PRINCE pic.twitter.com/LaOI5obfis — The Purple One💜 (@ThePurpleOne_07) November 23, 2017

As a Minnesotan, I’m going to need Jimmy Fallon to get off my lawn with this awful rendition of Let’s Go Crazy. Prince is not to be defamed like this. #Nope — HollyDays (@Princess_Holly) November 23, 2017

My real hope is that one day, as a nation, we'll be able to forgive Jimmy Fallon for pretending to sing Prince in front of Macy's underneath an inflated Power Ranger. — Chris Cabin (@Crabin) November 23, 2017

