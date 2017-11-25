The Internet’s Not Impressed with Jimmy Fallon’s Prince Cover on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Jimmy Fallon has run afoul of Prince fans after performing a cover of “Let’s Go Crazy” at Thursday’s “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” with devotees of the late icon accusing the late night host of purple blasphemy.
Fallon and his “Tonight Show” band, The Roots – themselves die-hard Prince fans – dressed up in purple scarves to perform the track atop a float from electric guitar brand Gibson.
Watch below:
The performance wasn’t even over yet before offended Prince fans and native Minnesotans took to Twitter with their thoughts:
