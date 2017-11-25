(Hip Hop Spitters) Fabolous and Jadakiss Drop Album

Yo I am listening to it right now. Fabolous and Jadakiss Friday on Elm St

I am going to let you know how I feel about it.

You let me know what you think.

Here is the Album Stream, and take the poll (Hate it Or Love It)

Jadakiss & Fabolous – Friday On Elm Street (Album Stream)

Via:

https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.45273/title.meek-mill-isnt-letting-prison-stop-his-dreamchasers-thanksgiving-giveaway#

Subscribe to my Youtube channel.

#Iamsomebody Daily

(Podcast)

Follow me on all my Social Media

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpqicA2v8jLYV8-fg5dYvhA

https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/

Remember We Are #Iamsomebody.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: