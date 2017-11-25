A Nude Photo of Tupac Up for Bidding at An Auction

A nude picture of Tupac Shakur is being put up for auction. From the description, it seems to be a very specific part of the late rapper’s body, too.

Reports Page Six:

The uncensored image will be available at Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house and bidding will start at $15,000.

The rapper’s ex-girlfriend, who is choosing to remain anonymous, snapped the shot.

“This nude photograph of Tupac was taken in 1990 at a house party in Marin County. Always the showman (and jokester!) Tupac would, on occasion, drop his pants when least expected and catch his friends by surprise,” she said. “On this particular night, when my camera was about to go off taking a group shot, he did it again! I told him I was going to zoom in if he didn’t move fast and yank his pants up, but he just grinned at me and didn’t budge. Flash! These singular photos capture the playful, spontaneous and uninhibited side of Tupac.”