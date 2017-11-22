Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: “Please Don’t Believe This News That Is Trending”

Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: “Please Don’t Believe This News That Is Trending”

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala

Earlier today the music legend’s name was trending on Twitter, spawned by deathbed rumors.

 

Music legend Aretha Franklin was the subject of another internet death hoax.

The 75-year-old’s name began trending on Twitter, with many fans fearing the soul singer had passed.

A rep for Franklin told reporter Shaun Robinson that the rumors were untrue. Robinson took to Twitter this morning to dispel the murmurs.

This is the second time Robinson has come to Franklin’s defense to report the truth about her health.  In 2011, Franklin exclusively told Robinson she was not suffering from pancreatic cancer.

“I don’t know where ‘pancreatic cancer’ came from,” she told Robinson at the time.

” I was sitting there reading the newspaper and it was saying someone in my family said that. No one in my family ever said that to anybody.”

SOURCE: PAGE SIX 

 

Photos