News
Home > News

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian And More Speak Out On #FreeCyntoiaBrown And Child Abuse

An important cause gains attention.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

A wave of attention is being brought to Cyntoia Brown, who is currently serving a life prison sentence  in Tennessee for the murder of Johnny Allen.

Allen solicited Brown as a child sex slave when she was just 16 years old back in 2004. When they went back to his place, Brown shot and killed Allen after she believed her life was in danger. Brown was charged as an adult for her crime instead of a juvenile, which led to her life prison sentence.

Brown was forced into child sex trafficking at a young age and she is the victim of years of abuse — something her mom and grandmother also endured.

Brown is now 28 and she’s completed her associate’s degree, and she’s now working on her masters while in prison. Folks across social media have been calling for Brown’s release by presenting her case to the Governor and the Parole Board.

Everyone from Rihanna to T.I. has spoken out on Brown’s case. You can swipe through to read what people had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 9 hours ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 10 hours ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 10 hours ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 5 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 5 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 6 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Photos