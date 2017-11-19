The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Justice League, Meek Mill, XXXTentacion & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 50 mins ago
Headkrack and Da Brat were at it again in this fire Flow & Go! They rapped about a little bit of everything, like the Justice League movie, Meek Mill, Talib Kweli, XXXTentacion and so much more! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos