Congrats Are In Order To Swizz Beatz

It’s never to late to work on a new goal or achieve an old one!

Swizz Beatz graduated from Harvard Uniersity’s Business School, talk about accomplishments!

“Earlier today, the producer officially became a member of Harvard’s Business School alumni. He took to Instagram to share a video of himself crossing the stage to a loud applause. “Blessings on Blessings. I’m in the inspiration business #harvard #opm50 #fromthebronxtoharvard,” he captioned the video. Swizz graduated from the Owner/President Management program which is geared towards people with major corporate positions such as CEO’s, COO’s, Presidents and Managing and Executive directors who’ve gained a minimum of 10 years of experience. It’s a highly reputable program meant for some of the biggest bosses. The qualifications for the program also ask that you come from a company that earns $10M a year in revenue or whose value is worth that much.

Swizz’s certificate is one that he’s gained for the Bronx. While walking the stage, he wore a traditional suit except on the back of it, it had “From The Bronx To Harvard” – HNHH

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:17am PST

Congrats!!!!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: