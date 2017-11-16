TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

TIDAL X: Brooklyn – Arrivals

Photo by TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Congrats Are In Order To Swizz Beatz

Written By: ashmac

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

It’s never to late to work on a new goal or achieve an old one!

Swizz Beatz graduated from Harvard Uniersity’s Business School, talk about accomplishments!

“Earlier today, the producer officially became a member of Harvard’s Business School alumni. He took to Instagram to share a video of himself crossing the stage to a loud applause. “Blessings on Blessings. I’m in the inspiration business #harvard #opm50 #fromthebronxtoharvard,” he captioned the video. Swizz graduated from the Owner/President Management program which is geared towards people with major corporate positions such as CEO’s, COO’s, Presidents and Managing and Executive directors who’ve gained a minimum of 10 years of experience. It’s a highly reputable program meant for some of the biggest bosses. The qualifications for the program also ask that you come from a company that earns $10M a year in revenue or whose value is worth that much.

Swizz’s certificate is one that he’s gained for the Bronx. While walking the stage, he wore a traditional suit except on the back of it, it had “From The Bronx To Harvard” – HNHH

 

A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on

 

Congrats!!!!

ashmac , Harvard , Just Ash , midday mayhem , swizz beatz , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 8 hours ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 8 hours ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 1 day ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 5 days ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Photos