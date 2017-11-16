Lil Yachty Says “F*** Donald Trump”

This just might be your expression when it comes to Yachty and sharing his thoughts about Trump. Yachty has been very open with sharing his opinion on things. Like wearing a hoodie that said “F**K Joe Budden” and now even more vocal when speaking on the UCLA teammates that stole across seas in China.

“Recently, TMZ caught Lil Boat between flights, and inquired the Teenage Emotions rapper about his thoughts on LiAngelo Ball’s recent arrest for shoplifting in China. Yachty is quick to shower the Ball family with praise, saying “I love the Ball family…Big Baller Brand man, they got some serious shit going on dawg…They got Big Baller lawyers, I’m telling Big Baller Brand need to send me some merch…I need that BBB merch.”

Despite what Yachty had to say, I think Trump did play in their return home. Now if he played a bigger part vs money… who knows.

