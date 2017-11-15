Fasho Celebrity News
THE TALK: Rapper Eve Named New Co-Host

The Talk has named rapper and actress Eve as a co-host to the daytime talk show, Variety reports.

She’ll replace Aisha Tyler, who left in June to focus on acting and directing.

Eve, who guest-hosted on the CBS show in October, tells Variety, “It is a new career move for me. I am interested in hosting, and specifically on this show, because I feel as though I can express myself in a way people haven’t seen me before, and be able to engage in great discussions [and] have some fun. I’m just in a place in my life where I was looking for a platform to express myself.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Eve is a Grammy-winning artist best known for the 2002 song “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” and her collaborations with Alicia KeysLudacrisJill Scott and Dr. Dre.
  • As an actress, she’s appeared in xXx, the Barbershop movies, Glee and her self-titled UPN sitcom.
  • Eve says she’ll continue to make time for both acting and music.
Photos