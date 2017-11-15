DONALD TRUMP: Sentenced To Death By North Korea

0 reads Leave a comment
North Korea has given a scathing review of Donald Trump‘s recent 12-day Asian trip, calling him a “coward” and saying he deserves the death penalty for the offense of insulting Kim Jong Un.
Pyongyang’s state media said, “The worst crime for which [Trump] can never be pardoned is that he dared [to] malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership. He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people.” Trump indirectly insulted Kim Jong Un in a tweet in which he wrote, “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?’ Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!” (The Independent)
Fasho Thoughts:
- But Trump said he “would never” call Kim Jong Un “short and fat.” So what’s the big deal?
- It sounds like North Korea has pretty much sentenced every American to death.
- Trump was called a coward for cancelling a visit to the North Korean border.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours