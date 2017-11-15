DONALD TRUMP: Sentenced To Death By North Korea

North Korea has given a scathing review of Donald Trump‘s recent 12-day Asian trip, calling him a “coward” and saying he deserves the death penalty for the offense of insulting Kim Jong Un.

Pyongyang’s state media said, “The worst crime for which [Trump] can never be pardoned is that he dared [to] malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership. He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people.” Trump indirectly insulted Kim Jong Un in a tweet in which he wrote, “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?’ Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!” (The Independent)

Fasho Thoughts:

But Trump said he “would never” call Kim Jong Un “short and fat.” So what’s the big deal?

It sounds like North Korea has pretty much sentenced every American to death.

Trump was called a coward for cancelling a visit to the North Korean border.

