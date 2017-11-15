Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

DONALD TRUMP: Sentenced To Death By North Korea

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

North Korea has given a scathing review of Donald Trump‘s recent 12-day Asian trip, calling him a “coward” and saying he deserves the death penalty for the offense of insulting Kim Jong Un.

Pyongyang’s state media said, “The worst crime for which [Trump] can never be pardoned is that he dared [to] malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership. He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people.” Trump indirectly insulted Kim Jong Un in a tweet in which he wrote, “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?’ Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!” (The Independent)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • But Trump said he “would never” call Kim Jong Un “short and fat.” So what’s the big deal?
  • It sounds like North Korea has pretty much sentenced every American to death.
  • Trump was called a coward for cancelling a visit to the North Korean border.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

By , death , Donald Trump , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , North Korea , sentenced , to

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 2 hours ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 4 days ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 6 days ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 6 days ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 6 days ago
11.09.17
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 7 days ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 1 week ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 1 week ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Photos