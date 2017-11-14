It’s World Diabetes Day: 11 Myths About Diabetes Debunked

0 reads Leave a comment
November 14 is World Diabetes Day — the primary global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus.
Every year on this day, there’s a new focus on different factors that influence the risk of diabetes and its complications, and this year’s focus is “Women and diabetes – our right to a healthy future.” Although nearly 100 million Americans are living with the disease, there are many misconceptions about Diabetes that need to be debunked.
Hit the flip to find out more little known truths about Diabetes.
