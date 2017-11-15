Confirmed! Teyana & Iman Reality Show

0 reads Leave a comment
I simply love the Shumps! They both continue to have success and show that young love is possible to have and be on top of the world. For Teyana, this year alone, showcasing her versatility from Kanye’s Fade video to ripping the run way at NYFW, to being casted for VH1’s “Hit the Floor,” Fox’s “Star,” and NOW her own show.
We get to take a closer look at the life of this young black power couple, Teyana, Iman, and baby Junie!
As you can see, I’m excited about this. Will you be watching in Feb?
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours