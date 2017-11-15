2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

Photo by 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Confirmed! Teyana & Iman Reality Show

Written By: ashmac

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

I simply love the Shumps! They both continue to have success and show that young love is possible to have and be on top of the world. For Teyana, this year alone, showcasing her versatility from Kanye’s Fade video to ripping the run way at NYFW, to being casted for VH1’s “Hit the Floor,” Fox’s “Star,” and NOW her own show.

We get to take a closer look at the life of this young black power couple, Teyana, Iman, and baby Junie!

As you can see, I’m excited about this. Will you be watching in Feb?

