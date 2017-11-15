Confirmed! Teyana & Iman Reality Show

I simply love the Shumps! They both continue to have success and show that young love is possible to have and be on top of the world. For Teyana, this year alone, showcasing her versatility from Kanye’s Fade video to ripping the run way at NYFW, to being casted for VH1’s “Hit the Floor,” Fox’s “Star,” and NOW her own show.

We get to take a closer look at the life of this young black power couple, Teyana, Iman, and baby Junie!

AHHHHHHHHHHH talked about this two months ago and now we have this. you don't know how happy this makes me @teyanataylor I'm ready!!!!! Now come to #Cincy so I can interview the fam 💃🏽💃🏽 @wiznationcincy A post shared by Ashmac ✨2FLYY. (@ashmacgetsit) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:51am PST

As you can see, I’m excited about this. Will you be watching in Feb?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: