Be Careful Netflix Bingers

New research reveals that sitting and watching TV for too long can increase the risk of potentially fatal blood clots by up to 70%. Why? Because when we’re plopped on the couch we don’t move our legs much, which can slow blood flow to the point of clotting. So if you’re gonna binge watch an entire season, hit pause every once in a while and go for a walk. (Good Housekeeping)

