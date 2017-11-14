Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#WTFasho DONALD TRUMP JR.: Exchanged Private Messages With WikiLeaks

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

While WikiLeaks was releasing hacked emails from Democratic officials, Donald Trump Jr. was exchanging private messages with the website, according to messages that were made public on Monday.

The president’s eldest son only responded to a few of the direct messages sent to him on Twitter, but he did share the information with his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and other senior advisers who worked on his father’s campaign.

In the messages, Trump Jr. was asked by WikiLeaks to help its release of hacked emails from the Democrats go viral. Both Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. sent out tweets directing their followers to information shared by WikiLeaks. WikiLeaks also suggested that Donald Trump should question the results of the election if he didn’t win.

The news of the correspondence between Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks was first reported by The Atlantic. In a presumed act of belated transparency, Trump Jr. also shared the news on Twitter. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This may or may not have not been illegal, but it sure seems sleazy.
  • Some have suggested that WikiLeaks is being used by the Russians to help spread divisiveness in the U.S.
  • Trump Jr. has also taken heat for meeting with a Russian lawyer who wanted to share “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

#WTFasho , Donald Trump Jr. , donjuanfasho , Exchanged , Fasho Celebrity News , messages , private , WikiLeaks , With

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 3 days ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 5 days ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 5 days ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 5 days ago
11.09.17
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 6 days ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 7 days ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 7 days ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 3 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 3 weeks ago
10.25.17
Photos