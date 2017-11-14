WTFasho DONALD TRUMP JR.: Exchanged Private Messages With WikiLeaks

While WikiLeaks was releasing hacked emails from Democratic officials, Donald Trump Jr. was exchanging private messages with the website, according to messages that were made public on Monday.

The president’s eldest son only responded to a few of the direct messages sent to him on Twitter, but he did share the information with his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and other senior advisers who worked on his father’s campaign.

In the messages, Trump Jr. was asked by WikiLeaks to help its release of hacked emails from the Democrats go viral. Both Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. sent out tweets directing their followers to information shared by WikiLeaks. WikiLeaks also suggested that Donald Trump should question the results of the election if he didn’t win.

The news of the correspondence between Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks was first reported by The Atlantic. In a presumed act of belated transparency, Trump Jr. also shared the news on Twitter. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

This may or may not have not been illegal, but it sure seems sleazy.

Some have suggested that WikiLeaks is being used by the Russians to help spread divisiveness in the U.S.

Trump Jr. has also taken heat for meeting with a Russian lawyer who wanted to share “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.

