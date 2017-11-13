ARMY: Lifts Ban On Mental Health Issues

A history of mental health issues no longer automatically disqualifies you from joining the Army.

An unannounced policy change in August allows potential recruits with a history of “self-mutilation,” bipolar disorder, depression and drug and alcohol abuse to seek a waiver. The ban was put in place in 2009 after a rash of suicides among troops.

The Army has been struggling to meet recruitment goals. 2017’s quota is 80,000 recruits — that’s 11,000 more than 2016. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

A spokesman says the Army has more access to better medical records, and can make individual assessments rather than rely on a total ban.

Sure, let’s arm and train a bunch more guys like Devin Kelley . What could possibly go wrong?

. What could possibly go wrong? Pentagon officials have long resisted re-instituting the draft, but we made need compulsory service if we can’t fill the ranks.

The Army has the biggest recruiting challenge, since joining often means boots on the ground in a hostile country.

