MEEK MILL: Lawyer Wants A New Judge

Posted 41 mins ago
Meek Mill‘s attorney has a new legal strategy for getting him out of jail — he’s looking for a new judge in the case.

As we reported numerous times last week, Philadelphia judge Genece Brinkley sentenced Meek to two to four years in prison for parole violations after a couple of minor run-ins with the law. And now attorney Joe Tacopina says Brinkley should recuse herself because she has a personal vendetta against his client.

Tacopina says Brinkley was angered when Meek wouldn’t do a cover of Boyz II Men‘s “On Bended Knee” and give her a shout-out. He says she’s also shown up at his community-service engagements, which is highly unusual.

In addition to the recusal motion, Tacopina plans to file an official complaint with the judicial conduct board and to appeal to the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • If the judge really did these things, she needs to be off the case.
  • Even the prosecutors weren’t looking for a lengthy sentence.
  • Of course, Meek knew he needed to stay out of trouble, and that didn’t stop him from joyriding on a motorcycle in New York City.
Meek Mill, Gucci, Migos, Fabolous @ State Of Emergency 4

Meek Mill, Gucci, Migos, Fabolous @ State Of Emergency 4

Meek Mill, Gucci, Migos, Fabolous @ State Of Emergency 4

 

Photos