Tyrese Failed to Show Up for Two Visitations to See His Daughter

While the jury is still deliberating about whether Tyrese Gibson is mentally ill and abusing substances, his baby momma wants you to know that he has now missed 2 scheduled visitations with his 10-year-old daughter Shayla Gibson, despite telling a judge he was previously prevented from seeing her.

As you know, Cryrese took to social media last week to share his emotional breakdown over not being able to see his daughter while he and the child’s mother battle it out in court. Let Tyrese tell it, he hasn’t seen Shayla in over a month.

According to theblast.com, Tyrese was given the option to see Shayla last Saturday, Nov. 4, and again on Monday, Nov. 6, with a court-ordered monitor present. But he failed to show up for either visit.

Tyrese’s ex-wife Norma Gibson’s legal team confirmed that they didn’t hear from him and the visitations never happened.

“We were disappointed to learn that Mr. Gibson won’t be exercising some of the visits with his daughter that we offered him for the next week,” Aleen Khanjian, Norma’s attorney told The Blast. “Wherever he is, we hope he’s getting the help he needs to be the father Shayla truly deserves.”

Tyrese claimed that he missed a visit because he was in London on a yoga retreat. But an image posted on his Instagram page shows he was at home in Los Angeles.

The fragile singer/actor was recently called out after he claimed Will and Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million. A close family source told TMZ that the Smiths did not give Tyrese any money and that they are “concerned” about his mental state.

Meanwhile, Tyrese continues to claim that he’s broke, and there are rumors that he hit up Will and Jada in an extortion attempt. Apparently, Tyrese knows some of their darkest Hollywood secrets and he’s ready to spill the tea about his “close friends” unless they pay him.

A rapper you’ve probably never heard off who goes by the name Ramsay Tha Great (born Brandon Christopher Ramsay), was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to pimping out women he met through various social media sites.

Ramsay reportedly forced weak and insecure young women to prostitute themselves to where he was pocketing thousands of dollars a week.

via NYDN:

One girl, who was not identified, said Ramsay demanded she make at least $1,000 a day. The woman said when she told the rapper she didn’t want to do it anymore he threatened her with a gun.

The D.A. said Ramsay found his victims online and would use his social media presence to coax them into prostituting themselves for him. His Facebook page was littered with photos of him posting stacks of $100 bills.

Ramsay was busted in February after investigators with the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force contacted one of the women after seeing sex-for-hire ads featuring an 18-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman.

The rapper pleaded guilty this week to four counts of pimping and pandering, one count of human trafficking and one count of assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

