Rob Kardashian Throws Dream’s 1st Bday Party

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted November 10, 2017
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty


 

Time flies too fast. Can you believe Dream Kardashian is already having her first birthday party?!

Dream Kardashian turns one today, and Daddy’s teaching her the family biz — party hard on your birthday and whenever possible … bring your famous aunts and cousins along, too.

Rob Kardashian was with Dream Friday morning to celebrate bday #1. Aunties Kim, Khloeand Kylie were also there, along with cousins North and Penelope. READ MORE

Photos