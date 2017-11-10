Nicki Minaj and Jesse Williams Team Up for H&M’s Holiday Movie

Photo by

Nicki Minaj and Jesse Williams Team Up for H&M’s Holiday Movie

Posted November 10, 2017
Nicki Minaj x H&M Holiday Collection

Source: Courtesy of H&M / Courtesy of H&M


H&M’s holiday campaign is here, with rapper Nicki Minaj and “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Jesse Williams front and center in the retailer’s festive film.

The plotline focuses on a little girl tracking down the evil brother of Santa Claus in order to save the holidays. Minaj, who teased her campaign with H&M last month, doubles as both the mom of the girl and a fairy named Wisest Thingy.

Williams plays the father and the supernatural Fastest Fairy, while John Turturro stars as both Santa Claus and his evil brother.

“I love the film’s overall empowering message. I love seeing this young girl become the champion that lives in all of us,” said Minaj. “There’s always magic in the air during the holidays.”

Helmed by Swedish director Johan Renck, the film will go live on hm.com on Nov. 28.

Watch the teaser below.


Clothing featured in the film became available in stores and online on Nov. 9.

“It’s exciting to see our festive designs come to life together with such inspirational talents,” said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s head of design and creative director. “They definitely added some extra magic to the film and we hope that our customers will love how the fashion is presented throughout the holiday season at H&M.”

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of H&M

Video Courtesy of YouTube, H&M, and EURweb

